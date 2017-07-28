Business

Court sets aside LornaVision's contract with SABC

28 July 2017 - 17:05 By Timeslive
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

LornaVision has failed in its bid to stop the South African Broadcasting Corporation from terminating its contract to assist with the collection of television licence fees on behalf of the public broadcaster.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the SABC this week‚ setting aside LornaVision’s contract and ordering the company to pay the SABC’s legal costs.

As part of its implementation of the Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament’s recommendations‚ the SABC’s Interim Board had terminated the contract with LornaVision.

Subsequent to this termination‚ LornaVision instituted legal proceedings‚ challenging the SABC’s decision.

The SABC said on Friday it welcomed the verdict and looked forward to restoring its direct relationship with its television licence holders.

Most read

  1. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business
  2. Gupta associate Salim Essa and Trillian part ways Business
  3. Bank of Baroda to shut Guptas' accounts Business
  4. WATCH: The dummies’ guide to bitcoin Business
  5. Considering using bitcoin to store wealth? Here's what you need to know Business

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp
X