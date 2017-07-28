LornaVision has failed in its bid to stop the South African Broadcasting Corporation from terminating its contract to assist with the collection of television licence fees on behalf of the public broadcaster.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of the SABC this week‚ setting aside LornaVision’s contract and ordering the company to pay the SABC’s legal costs.

As part of its implementation of the Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament’s recommendations‚ the SABC’s Interim Board had terminated the contract with LornaVision.

Subsequent to this termination‚ LornaVision instituted legal proceedings‚ challenging the SABC’s decision.

The SABC said on Friday it welcomed the verdict and looked forward to restoring its direct relationship with its television licence holders.