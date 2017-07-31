Business

June trade surplus exceeds projections but May figure revised down by over R2bn

31 July 2017 - 18:15 By Staff Writer
SARS said May’s adjustment came as a result of ‘ongoing vouchers of correction’. File photo.
SA recorded a better-than-expected trade surplus of R10.67bn in June‚ from a revised R7.22bn (R9.5bn) surplus in May.

On Monday‚ the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said May’s adjustment came as a result of "ongoing vouchers of correction". A voucher of correction refers to adjustments made after a bill of entry has already been filed with SARS.

June’s R10.67bn surplus was higher than the Bloomberg consensus forecast for a R9.4bn surplus. Trading economics had forecast a surplus of R8bn.

The surplus in June was a result of R102.14bn in exports and imports of R91.47bn.

In the year to date the country has recorded a cumulative surplus of R27.68bn‚ compared with a cumulative deficit of R5.04bn in 2016.

"Exports decreased from May 2017 to June 2017 by R590m (0.6%) and imports decreased R4.04bn (4.2%)‚" SARS said.

The main contributor to the month-on-month change in exports was a 16% drop in mineral products‚ while imports of mineral products slumped 31%.

In June 2016‚ SA recorded a trade surplus of R8.38bn.

