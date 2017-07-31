Business

Pick n Pay to cut 3,500 jobs

31 July 2017 - 12:39 By Reuters
Pick n Pay on Nicol in Hurlingham, Johannesburg.
Pick n Pay on Nicol in Hurlingham, Johannesburg.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Pick n Pay is cutting 10 percent of its staff, eliminating approximately 3,500 jobs, the grocer said on Monday, as the country grapples with its first recession in eight years.

Most of South Africa's retailers have flagged lower or stagnant profits as consumer confidence and business sentiment plumb multi-year lows amid political turmoil.

Pick n Pay, which employs around 35,000 people, said the cost of the retrenchments will weigh on its profits in the six months to end-August.

"The voluntary severance programme is one of several steps we have taken to make our business more competitive in what is a tough trading environment. For reasons of timing, it will have a material impact on our result," Chief Executive Richard Brasher said.

Pick n Pay expects its headline earnings per share for the half-year to fall by more than 20 percent, the company said.

Meet the meat trekkers: Consumers travel far and wide in search of cheaper bulk cuts

People are deserting retail stores’ butchery aisles, cutting out the middleman and turning to buying meat in bulk.
News
5 days ago

But payroll savings from the second half of the year will neutralise the effect of the retrenchment costs on its full-year results, Pick n Pay said.

"In subsequent years, the reduction in employee numbers will have a significant positive impact on the operating costs of the group, creating additional headroom to reduce prices and improve value for customers," it said.

Pick n Pay, founded 50 years ago, also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Namibia.

Jobs will be cut at head office, in the company's regional structure, store operations and in its supply chain, it said.

"These roles and functions were no longer required due to improvements in organisation, planning and technology," Pick n Pay said.

The company has invested heavily in new distribution centres since 2010 to compete with rivals Shoprite and Woolworths, who have both grown rapidly over the past decade.

Shares in Pick n Pay were up 2.9 percent at 63.38 rand by 0921 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in the JSE's All-share index.

READ MORE

The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop

Department store Stuttafords, the 159-year-old "Harrods of South Africa", is closing down, victim of a global shift to online retail and a domestic ...
Business
4 days ago

Food producers chewing on lean earnings diet

Battle for market share hots up as consumers count their pennies
Business
1 day ago

Cash-strapped South Africans are cutting back‚ but will pay to smell good

South Africans are not counting cents when it comes to scent.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business
  2. Bank of Baroda to shut Guptas' accounts Business
  3. Court sets aside LornaVision's contract with SABC Business
  4. SA under pressure to invest trillions in infrastructure development Business
  5. McKinsey searches years of documents in Eskom-Trillian probe Business

Latest Videos

Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
Exclusive: Inside Gauteng’s migrant hostels
X