Reserve Bank warns policy uncertainty may deepen economic slump

The Reserve Bank has warned that an economic slump may deepen if the government doesn’t address political turbulence and a policy vacuum in mining and agriculture.

“We have to get rid of policy uncertainty,” Lesetja Kganyago, the bank’s governor, told lawmakers in Cape Town on Tuesday. “The uncertainty is impacting on the confidence of investors. Unless you restore that confidence you are going to have a problem.”

A succession of political scandals and weak demand for South African exports pushed the economy into recession in the first quarter, when it contracted an annualised 0.7%. The central bank forecasts expansion of just 0.5% this year.

President Jacob Zuma’s suggestions that land could be seized without compensation and moves by the mines ministry to raise levels of compulsory black ownership for the industry and indefinitely freeze the granting and renewal of mining rights have undermined investor confidence.