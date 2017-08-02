Rob Davies set to pull trigger on green-zone status for Atlantis

Cape Town’s “lost city” of Atlantis is a step closer to becoming a green technology hub.

Trade and industry minister Rob Davies confirmed on Wednesday that he had a received a recommendation from the Special Economic Zones advisory board to designate Atlantis as a SEZ so that it can offer incentives to attract foreign and local investment.

Once Davies’ announcement about the Atlantis SEZ is gazetted‚ a 30-day public participation exercise will begin. If the SEZ gets the green light‚ it is expected to create thousands of jobs in an area plagued by unemployment for much of the time since it was built 40km north of Cape Town for coloured people removed from their homes in the 1970s under the apartheid-era Group Areas Act.

Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said investments worth R1.8-billion were already in the pipeline if the SEZ was approved. “South Africa is the world’s fastest-growing green economy‚ and in partnership with GreenCape we are establishing the province as the hub of this growth‚” he said.