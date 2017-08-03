Business

16,000 jobs at risk as gold mines look to cut costs

03 August 2017 - 13:22 By Kevin Crowley
Miners seen underground at the Sibanye Gold mine in September 4, 2015 in Carltonville.
Miners seen underground at the Sibanye Gold mine in September 4, 2015 in Carltonville.
Image: Gallo Images

More than one in 10 gold mining jobs may disappear after Sibanye Gold Ltd. announced it’s joining AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. in looking to close unprofitable shafts to stem losses.

Sibanye may cut 7,400 jobs as it prepares to close its Cooke and Beatrix West operations, which account for about 16% of its planned gold production, the Westonaria, South Africa-based company said Thursday in a statement.

Added to AngloGold’s planned 8,500 job cuts, that means about 14% of the country’s gold-mine workers are at risk.

South Africa produced more gold than any other country for a century until 2007 but depleted reserves and rising costs have meant production and jobs have tumbled since the industry’s heydays of the 1970s and 1980s.

Sibanye Gold planning job cuts

Sibanye Gold will restructure operations in its home market, a move that could affect 7,400 of its employees, the gold and platinum miner said on ...
Business
5 hours ago

The country’s aging gold mines are the deepest in the world and generally rely on labor-intensive, low-tech extraction methods.

Even so, precious metals are still South Africa’s biggest export and the mines provide employment to low-skilled workers in areas with few alternatives. The country entered a recession earlier this year and unemployment stands at 28%.

Like AngloGold, Sibanye said it took the decision after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contain losses at the affected operations and will explore all options, including selling the assets, before closing them.

“Losses experienced at these operations negatively affect group cash flow as well as the sustainability and economic viability of other operations in the southern Africa region,” Sibanye said.

In addition to operational challenges, miners have taken the government to court over its new Mining Charter, which requires more black ownership of assets and imposes a series of extra levies on the industry. The Chamber of Mines, which represents producers, says the charter may cost as many as 100,000 direct jobs.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Chamber of Mines in court on Friday over new mining rights

The Chamber of Mines said on Thursday it understands that the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) Head Office has instructed all its regional ...
Business
6 hours ago

Reserve Bank warns policy uncertainty may deepen economic slump

The Reserver Bank has warned that an economic slump may deepen if the government doesn’t address political turbulence and a policy vacuum in mining ...
Business
1 day ago

It's wait and see for Anglo's SA assets

Miner sits tight as industry grapples with regulations and final mining charter
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Reserve Bank 'fed up' as obscene sums of money leave SA illegally Business
  2. Bad news for house prices Business
  3. South Africa’s Pick n Pay cuts 3,500 jobs, warns on H1 Business
  4. Motsoeneng's pension targeted by interim SABC board Business
  5. Millions bled from SA economy Business

Latest Videos

Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela
X