16,000 jobs at risk as gold mines look to cut costs

More than one in 10 gold mining jobs may disappear after Sibanye Gold Ltd. announced it’s joining AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. in looking to close unprofitable shafts to stem losses.

Sibanye may cut 7,400 jobs as it prepares to close its Cooke and Beatrix West operations, which account for about 16% of its planned gold production, the Westonaria, South Africa-based company said Thursday in a statement.

Added to AngloGold’s planned 8,500 job cuts, that means about 14% of the country’s gold-mine workers are at risk.

South Africa produced more gold than any other country for a century until 2007 but depleted reserves and rising costs have meant production and jobs have tumbled since the industry’s heydays of the 1970s and 1980s.