Business

Sibanye Gold planning job cuts

03 August 2017 - 11:09 By TJ Strydom
Miners seen underground at the Sibanye Gold mine in September 4, 2015 in Carltonville.
Image: Gallo Images

Sibanye Gold will restructure operations in its home market, a move that could affect 7,400 of its employees, the gold and platinum miner said on Thursday.

Sibanye, which employs 58,000 people in South Africa, will start consultations with labour unions and government about the restructuring of its loss-making Beatrix West and Cooke operations, the company said in a statement.

"Approximately 7,400 Sibanye employees at all levels may be affected as a result of the proposed restructuring," the firm said.

- Reuters

READ MORE

