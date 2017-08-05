After merger collapse, Steinhoff goes for controlling stake in Shoprite

South African retail group Steinhoff said it plans to acquire a controlling stake in supermarket operator Shoprite through its African spinoff in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand.

Steinhoff abandoned plans to merge with Shoprite in February, but billionaire Christo Wiese, who is the largest shareholder in both companies and their chairman, has said he wants to consolidate his holdings.

After the merger was called off, Steinhoff moved to list its African retail assets separately on the Johannesburg stock exchange and said on Friday it has established a single company - STAR — through which to effect the listing.

Steinhoff has gradually expanded from a South African furniture wholesaler to a global discount retailer, acquiring Britain’s Poundland, US-based Mattress Firm and Australia’s Fantastic in the past two years.

Acquiring control of Shoprite will give it access to grocery shoppers in South Africa and 14 other African markets, including fast growing consumer hubs of Nigeria, Angola and Zambia.