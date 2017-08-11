"Mistakes have been made‚" KPMG SA said on Friday. The auditing firm announced it had suspended its lead audit engagement partner and was relieving two other partners of their duties pending the outcome of a review of the work the company did for Gupta-linked companies.

However‚ the company is mum on who these partners are.

KPMG SA CEO Trevor Hoole admitted on Friday that the global consultancy should have stopped working for the controversial family sooner than it did.

The company ended its 15-year relationship with the Gupta family after the Public Protector initiated an investigation into their dealings.

Hoole said while the last audit opinions for the group were signed off for the February 28 2015 year end‚ it was “now clear… [that] KPMG should have resigned earlier” than March 2016.