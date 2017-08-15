Business

Bid to 'limit impact' of proposed sugar tax

15 August 2017 - 13:47 By Linda Ensor
Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat
Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat
Image: Business Times

Various processes both within government and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) are underway to resolve differences over the proposed health promotion levy‚ previously dubbed the sugar tax

Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat said on Tuesday that an inter-departmental committee consisting of Treasury and the departments of economic development‚ agriculture‚ trade and industry and labour was working on a mitigation strategy to limit the impact of the proposed levy on sugary beverages.

The proposal is to tax sugary beverages at a rate of 2.1c per gram of sugar beyond a threshold of 4g of sugar per 100ml.

Industry has estimated that job losses across the value chain would number about 24‚000‚ with 1‚795 permanent and 2‚835 seasonal jobs being lost in sugarcane farming. The estimate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions is about 7‚000 job losses.

Momoniat told members of Parliament's standing committee on finance that he was "optimistic" that a solution would be found. He added in an interview that he did not expect the introduction of the levy to be delayed and it could take effect in the first few months of next year when the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill was promulgated.

Acting finance committee chairman Derek Hanekom said the progress was encouraging. No party was going to be completely happy‚ he pointed out‚ as there were conflicting interests at play.

A Nedlac task team has also been working on the issue and is due to submit its proposal to the organisation's chamber next week.

Both labour and business have supported the proposal that an independent study be undertaken to assesss the impact of the proposal but Momoniat said this might not be necessary before implementation of the levy. It could form part of the ongoing evaluation and monitoring of the levy once it has been introduced.

READ MORE

How Coke is keeping sugar on the school menu

Fruit juices at schools may not be as healthy as they're meant to be
News
2 days ago

Fasting is a key part of Banting: Tim Noakes

Professor Tim Noakes recalls how his Banting journey began and reveals what he found the tricky about adopting a LCHF lifestyle
Lifestyle
1 month ago

No wriggle room for Pravin in hard times

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget tightrope may not be any easier than a year ago and he is expected to lean on taxpayers when he presents the ...
Business
6 months ago

South Africa's sugar and carbs overdose

As the bitter debate on the proposed sugar tax rages on‚ research has found that South Africans are eating too much sugar and carbs.The study‚ funded ...
News
6 months ago

What you need to know to keep tabs on your sugar intake over the holidays

The consumption of sugar and its effects on health has been in the headlines in many countries around the world again as countries from the UK to ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

FAWU bitter about sugar tax

Trade union Food and Allied Workers Union has cautioned that their campaign against the proposed sugar tax will not be as sweet if the proposed ...
Politics
8 months ago

FAWU members demand implementation of sugar tax be scrapped

A handful of Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) members descended on the national finance department in Pretoria to demand that plans to introduce ...
News
8 months ago

Food and Allied Workers' Union bitter about sugar tax

The Food and Allied Workers' Union has vowed to shut down parts of the Pretoria CBD today as part of nationwide protests against the proposed sugar ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. KPMG acts against three partners over Gupta leaks disclosures Business
  2. R1bn Saldanha Bay terminal means gas shortages are a thing of the past Business
  3. Zuma may drop Zwane if he wins no-confidence vote Business
  4. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business
  5. South Africa’s Pick n Pay cuts 3,500 jobs, warns on H1 Business

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X