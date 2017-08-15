Guptas to tell Bank of Baroda they've found alternative

The Gupta family, whose accounts are being closed down by the Bank of Baroda’s South African unit, have told the Indian lender that they’ve found another company willing to offer them banking services, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Bank of Baroda, which took on the Guptas after South Africa’s four biggest lenders closed their accounts, have given the family’s businesses two extra months to transfer their accounts to the new bank, the person said, declining to name the institution and asking not to be identified because the details are confidential. The family’s businesses have paid back most of their loans from Bank of Baroda, the person said.

Gary Naidoo, a spokesman for the Guptas, didn’t respond to amessage on his mobile phone or an email. TNA Media, owned by the family, didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions seeking comment.

The Gupta family, friends of S President Jacob Zuma and in business with one of his sons,lost their banking relationships after the lenders, including Barclays Africa Group Ltd. and Standard Bank Group Ltd., said they risked falling foul of regulators and the law by continuing to offer services to the family and their companies.