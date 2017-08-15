Stronger international fuel prices and a gradually weakening rand are signalling a hefty jump in the price of all fuel types at the end of August. This is according to the Automobile Association‚ commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

"The Rand has weakened an average of 20 cents against the US dollar since the start of August‚" the Association said. "Meanwhile‚ international fuel product prices have remained on the higher plateau they reached towards the end of July. This means all fuel types are likely to experience substantial price increases at month end."

The AA’s mid-month fuel outlook prediction is that petrol is expected to climb by 63 cents a litre‚ diesel by 57 cents and illuminating paraffin by 58 cents.

The AA said the increase in illuminating paraffin in particular would have a strong negative effect on households which rely on it for cooking‚ lighting and heating.

"The Rand's trend over the past two weeks has been towards further weakness against the US dollar‚ and international fuel prices have traded in a fairly narrow band‚ meaning we do not expect the picture to improve by month-end‚" the AA said. "Fuel users should definitely expect to pay more for fuel from the start of September."