Gupta firms sue Bank of Baroda to try stop account closure

The deadline for the closure of the accounts has been extended to the end of September, he said. Naidoo didn’t answer a call made to his mobile phone seeking further information.

“This has not been afforded by the Bank of Baroda to enable these companies to transfer their banking facilities to a new bank, but rather has occurred in the context of the ongoing litigation between the parties,” Naidoo said. “No other bank has agreed to offer them alternative banking services.”

Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that the family had told the Vadodara, India-based bank that they’ve found another company willing to offer them banking services, citing a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter was confidential.

A Mumbai-based spokesman for Bank of Baroda didn’t immediately respond to an email and two calls to his office on Thursday.

Mines, TV News

The Gupta family controls businesses in South Africa ranging from coal mines to newspapers, a computer business and a 24-hour news channel and have previously said bank account closures could affect their ability to pay about 7,000 employees.