Treasury paints bleak picture of debt repayment amongst councils

National Treasury has painted a bleak picture of municipal finances and their long-term sustainability in its preliminary report on local government revenue and expenditure for the period beginning on 1 July 2016 and ending on 30 June 2017.

The report comes out at a time when Eskom has resorted to scheduled cut-offs of power to the biggest defaulters in the country until they make a good faith commitment to repay their debts to the struggling power utility.

However‚ municipalities are not the only transgressors in the debt climacteric. Municipalities of the country are owed over R120bn by households‚ businesses and government offices. Treasury stroked doubts that this debt could reasonably be recovered by councils.