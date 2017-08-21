Six companies face possible prosecution over employment equity

Mncanca said in addition‚ the companies will be taken to Magistrate's Court for misrepresentation.

She said the six companies have already been sent letters of intention to prosecute.

Mncanca said last week (14-18 August) 12 companies were scheduled for visits‚ and out of the 12‚ only six were visited and thy were also found not to be complying with the provisions of the EE Act.

She said the other six - JSE Limited; Safic Pty Ltd; Phumelela Gaming; Cullinan Holdings; Reubex Pty Ltd and EOH - were issued with recommendations and given 60 days to comply with contraventions.

The department said the referrals are part of a National Director-General Review announced by the Department of Labour last week to inspect 72 JSE Securities-listed companies to ensure compliance with employment equity.

"The initiative is part of achieving the department’s outcome to promote equity in the labour market."

The National Director-General Review team started with the inspections in July and these will continue until December 2017.

Mncanca said: “We have been talking about transformation and nothing seems to be happening.