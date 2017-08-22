Murray & Roberts (M&R) is raising its ownership of the Gautrain from 33% to 50%‚ in a deal valued at R405-million.

M&R owns the Gautrain in a partnership‚ Bombela Concession Company‚ with French construction group Bouygues Travaux‚ the UK arm of Canadian train and aircraft maker Bombardier Transportation‚ and an empowerment group called Loliwe Rail Contractors.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ M&R said Bouygues and Bombardier had decided to divest from the Gautrain by each selling their remaining 8.5% of Bombela to M&R.

The announcement came a day before M&R was scheduled to release its results for the year to end-June.