Vodacom promises to reimburse angry customers over 'lost data'
Mobile network provider Vodacom has promised to reimburse customers who mysteriously lost data and said the error would be rectified.
But the apology did little to calm anger among clientele. For some the consequences were potentially disastrous.
High-profile consumers like Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio host Eusebius Mckaizer joined the fray on Monday night after the data bungle.
Dear @Vodacom please refund @whimzee_m and others urgently. For many this means lost employment and study opportunities,among other losses— Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 21, 2017
"We are aware that some customers are unable to use purchased bundles / getting depletion notifications. Apologies for the inconvenience‚" the company tweeted on Monday night.
"Vodacom is committed to ensuring that all affected customers will be refunded in full. Thanks again for your patience."
But for some the apology was totally inadequate.
Good morning to everyone. Except @Vodacom, I hope you're having the worst of all days. 😔— Boity Thulo (@Boity) August 22, 2017
"But the WHY is missing. Why did this happen? Was it a deliberate act of abuse & theft on your part @Vodacom? Or?" said former 702 radio host Redi Tlhabi after Vodacom issued another apology on Tuesday morning.
One user said the technical glitch could affect his education prospects. Bongani Zulu Boy Mthombeni said he was in danger of missing a deadline to submit a bursary application‚ according to a message circulated on social media.
.@Vodacom data is disappearing faster than DisGrace Mugabe from a crime scene.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 21, 2017
