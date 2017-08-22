Business

Vodacom promises to reimburse angry customers over 'lost data'

22 August 2017 - 09:36 By Timeslive
Vodacom promised to reimburse customers who mysteriously lost data. File photo.
Vodacom promised to reimburse customers who mysteriously lost data. File photo.
Image: iStock

Mobile network provider Vodacom has promised to reimburse customers who mysteriously lost data and said the error would be rectified.

But the apology did little to calm anger among clientele. For some the consequences were potentially disastrous.

High-profile consumers like Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio host Eusebius Mckaizer joined the fray on Monday night after the data bungle.

"We are aware that some customers are unable to use purchased bundles / getting depletion notifications. Apologies for the inconvenience‚" the company tweeted on Monday night.

"Vodacom is committed to ensuring that all affected customers will be refunded in full. Thanks again for your patience."

But for some the apology was totally inadequate.

"But the WHY is missing. Why did this happen? Was it a deliberate act of abuse & theft on your part @Vodacom? Or?" said former 702 radio host Redi Tlhabi after Vodacom issued another apology on Tuesday morning.

One user said the technical glitch could affect his education prospects. Bongani Zulu Boy Mthombeni said he was in danger of missing a deadline to submit a bursary application‚ according to a message circulated on social media.

Most read

  1. KPMG acts against three partners over Gupta leaks disclosures Business
  2. Banking cost drop. So who’s the cheapest of them all? Business
  3. Gupta firms sue Bank of Baroda to try stop account closure Business
  4. My time's up, says Lehohla Business
  5. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business

Latest Videos

Salem goes dark as total solar eclipse dazzles crowds in Oregon
Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
X