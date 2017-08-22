Vodacom promises to reimburse angry customers over 'lost data'

Mobile network provider Vodacom has promised to reimburse customers who mysteriously lost data and said the error would be rectified.

But the apology did little to calm anger among clientele. For some the consequences were potentially disastrous.

High-profile consumers like Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio host Eusebius Mckaizer joined the fray on Monday night after the data bungle.