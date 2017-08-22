Zuma should face ANC inquiry over state capture, says Sisulu

The African National Congress should initiate disciplinary action over allegations that President Jacob Zuma and members of a family in business with his son have looted state coffers, said Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

“The ANC should act decisively on anybody in authority who is suspected or alleged to be doing wrong,” Sisulu said in an interview Sunday in Polokwane. “The fact that the president is involved” shouldn’t make a difference, she said.

Separate reports by the public protector in November, and the country’s main church organisation and a team of top academics in May allege members of the Gupta family used their links to Zuma to secure sweetheart contracts and deals from state companies.

While thousands of emails between the Guptas, their staff and business associates that were later leaked to the local media show how the family allegedly benefited from undue influence over the government, Zuma and the Guptas have disputed their authenticity and denied wrongdoing.