Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments announced on Wednesday that it was selling its mining business Tegeta Exploration and Resources‚ as the controversial family faces growing pressure over allegations of state capture.

Tegeta has been at the centre of the allegations‚ which have implicated executives at state power utility Eskom. Oakbay said the mining assets would be sold to Swiss-based Charles King SA for R2.97 billion.

The Tegeta deal follows a day after Oakbay said it was selling its media assets to Mzwanele Manyi‚ a staunch supporter‚ for R450 million.

"The sale is part of Oakbay’s commitment to preserve jobs‚ provide certainty to over 7500 hard-working employees throughout the Group and to safeguard the inherent value of the businesses in which they work‚" Oakbay said in a statement.

"Under new ownership‚ Oakbay believes that the business and its employees will have the bright and prosperous future they deserve. The sale will also allow the shareholder the time to focus on clearing its name in the face of unfounded media allegations."