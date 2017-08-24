Business

'Dodgy deals' and power struggle at PetroSA

24 August 2017 - 10:26 By Natasha Marrian And Genevieve Quintal
All at sea: PetroSA’s liquid natural gas offshore FA platform, 85km off the Southern Cape coast. A former board member has highlighted a long-running power struggle at the agency.
All at sea: PetroSA’s liquid natural gas offshore FA platform, 85km off the Southern Cape coast. A former board member has highlighted a long-running power struggle at the agency.
Image: Supplied

Allegations of the attempted "capture" of PetroSA form part of an affidavit filed at the High Court in Cape Town by a former board member who has applied to have his axing overturned.

Former board member William Steenkamp alleges that the board was fired because it failed to support a partnership with a Russian firm linked to President Jacob Zuma.

Steenkamp said in his affidavit that untoward offers had been made that some board members resign in exchange for board positions in other state-owned companies.

Steenkamp has lodged an urgent application to set aside his axing and that of Owen Tobias‚ another board member‚ and for them to be reinstated.

In his affidavit‚ Steenkamp paints a rather bleak picture of a long-running power struggle between PetroSA and its shareholder‚ the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

He accuses the CEF’s former and current board of attempting to usurp the powers and functions of PetroSA and trying to take over its capital expenditure and procurement processes.

Full story in Business Day

READ MORE

Veterans slam ANC for persecuting rebel MPs

Stalwarts and veterans of the ANC have questioned why their organisation has not instituted disciplinary action against Umkhonto weSizwe Military ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Guptas bail out of another SA business

Oakbay flogging Tegeta for amazingly quick profit of nearly R800m
Business
7 hours ago

ANC veterans call for action against Maphatsoe

Stalwarts and veterans of the African National Congress have questioned why their organisation has not instituted disciplinary action against the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma should face ANC inquiry over state capture, says Sisulu Business
  2. Manyi overpaid Guptas for ANN7 and The New Age, valuation shows Business
  3. Murray & Roberts will own 50% of Gautrain in new deal Business
  4. Vodacom promises to reimburse angry customers over 'lost data' Business
  5. BREAKING: Guptas selling Tegeta mining interests Business

Latest Videos

[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser
The state’s side of the story: 10 points from the case against Henri van Breda
X