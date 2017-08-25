Billionaire Patrice Motsepe to shake up SA Banks

African Rainbow Capital Ltd.’s banking partner is close to getting a license that it wants to use to challenge the dominance of South Africa’s biggest lenders.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has said it will sell 10% of Tyme, a Johannesburg-based lender that allows customers to access funds through their mobile phones, to billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital after buying the business in 2015.

Tyme was granted a provisional license by the South African Reserve Bank last year.