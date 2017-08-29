Historical municipal debt judgment good news for new owners‚ lending institutions

Municipalities have to aggressively collect historical municipal debt before the transfer of a property to a new owner takes place.

This is the view of municipal debt specialist New Ventures Consulting and Services‚ following a Constitutional Court judgment on Tuesday.

The court held that new property owners are not responsible for settling historical municipal debt accumulated by previous owners.

The case dealt with the interpretation to be given to Section 118 (3) of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act.

This section provides that an amount due for municipal services rendered on any property is a charge upon that property and enjoys preference over any mortgage bond registered against the property.