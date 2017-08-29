The City of Tshwane welcomed the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the matter involving the settlement of historical municipal debt before a transfer to a new property owner can take place.

The court on Tuesday declared that upon transfer of a property‚ a new owner is not liable for debts arising before the transfer.

Before the judgment‚ Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities refused to effect the transfer of property to new owners until the historical municipal debt had been paid.