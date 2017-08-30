Business

Honda takes chequered flag in court tussle with SA bike importer

30 August 2017 - 15:13 By Dave Chambers
The Honda CRF 250 Rally.
The Honda CRF 250 Rally.
Image: Supplied

A Japanese motorcycle giant has forced a South African scooter importer to change the names of some of its models.

Honda went to the high court in Pretoria after Southern African Motorcycles used its trademarks CGL and CRF to name models in its Big Boy range.

Big Boy admitted that it started marketing its CGL125 in 2006 and its CRF in 2010. It said it stopped doing so in 2015 after a request by Honda.

But Judge Wendy Hughes said: “The conduct of [SAM] leaves much to be desired. [It] initially refused to desist when requested to do so‚ and court papers had to be served.”

When it eventually complied with Honda’s request it changed CGL to CCL‚ which so closely resembled the Honda trademark that it amounted to a new infringement. And it refused to provide an undertaking that it would not infringe the trademarks again.

Hughes interdicted SAM from infringing Honda’s trademarks and ordered an inquiry into whether the South African firm should pay royalties for unlawfully using them. She awarded costs against SAM.

Most read

  1. Eskom lied to SA about R1.6bn payments to Gupta-linked Trillian Business
  2. Billionaire Patrice Motsepe to shake up SA banks Business
  3. Historical municipal debt judgment good news for new owners‚ lending ... Business
  4. Guptas bail out of another SA business Business
  5. Manyi overpaid Guptas for ANN7 and The New Age, valuation shows Business

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X