Honda takes chequered flag in court tussle with SA bike importer

A Japanese motorcycle giant has forced a South African scooter importer to change the names of some of its models.

Honda went to the high court in Pretoria after Southern African Motorcycles used its trademarks CGL and CRF to name models in its Big Boy range.

Big Boy admitted that it started marketing its CGL125 in 2006 and its CRF in 2010. It said it stopped doing so in 2015 after a request by Honda.

But Judge Wendy Hughes said: “The conduct of [SAM] leaves much to be desired. [It] initially refused to desist when requested to do so‚ and court papers had to be served.”

When it eventually complied with Honda’s request it changed CGL to CCL‚ which so closely resembled the Honda trademark that it amounted to a new infringement. And it refused to provide an undertaking that it would not infringe the trademarks again.

Hughes interdicted SAM from infringing Honda’s trademarks and ordered an inquiry into whether the South African firm should pay royalties for unlawfully using them. She awarded costs against SAM.