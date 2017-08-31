Millennials, you've got a surprise coming - the midlife crisis exists

This month, two UK economists presented statistical proof for the existence of the midlife crisis.

In a survey of 1.3 million people across 51 countries, they found that people report a measurable decline in happiness, starting in their 30s and continuing until around age 50, when they started to feel satisfied with their lives again.

"We're seeing this U-shape, this psychological dip, over and over again. There is definitely a midlife low," said Andrew Oswald, co-author of the study. Oswald's co-author, David Blanchflower, adds: "I don't know why some psychologists say it doesn't exist. It's blindingly obvious. All we did was plot the data points."

The very idea of a midlife crisis originated in the early 1960s with a Canadian psychologist named Elliott Jaques. He was studying the creative habits of 310 famous artists such as Mozart, Raphael and Gaugin when he noticed a common trait: When the artists entered their mid-30s, their creative output waned. Some became depressed. A few committed suicide.