Eskom was warned against Trillion payments

Eskom could have saved more than R300-million had it listened to advice it received in December that payments to Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian were irregular and possibly illegal.

Business Day reports that this is likely to be revealed in a report that Eskom will submit to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.

Brown has demanded an explanation from Eskom about the parastatal’s relationship with Trillian Capital Holdings after discovering that she was misled about irregular payments of R1.6bn to the financial advisory firm and global consultancy McKinsey.

Business Day reported that it had seen evidence that US consultancy Oliver Wyman red-flagged the payments months before a final settlement was made with Trillian in February. Eskom ignored the warnings and then lied about them.