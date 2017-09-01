The SABC will continue to flounder unless it gets an injection of cash from external sources‚ the public broadcaster’s deputy interim board chairperson Mathatha Tsedu said Friday.

Tsedu‚ who was being interviewed for a position on the permanent board‚ said that although the SABC’s financial situation was now somewhat stable‚ it still urgently needed a government guarantee.

“When we got to the SABC the biggest concern of the employees was whether they would get paid. We have stabilised that and it is no longer the case‚” Tsedu said in response to questions from MPs. “But it is not going to be possible to transform‚ modernise and digitise the SABC without an injection from external funding … without it [a government guarantee] we would survive‚ but just survive.”

Uncertainty still shrouds the R1-billion government guarantee the SABC has requested from the Treasury.