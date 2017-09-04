PetroSA clinches deal with Russian exploration company Rosgeo
State-owned oil company PetroSA has signed an agreement with Rosgeo‚ a Russian geological exploration company‚ which would see about $400m being invested in oil and gas development.
Business Day last week reported that former PetroSA board member William Steenkamp‚ had in court papers accused Central Energy Fund chairperson Luvo Makasi of firing the board for allegedly failing to support a partnership with a Russian firm linked to President Jacob Zuma.
Steenkamp has lodged an urgent application to set aside his axing and that of Owen Tobias‚ another board member‚ and for them to be reinstated.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines on the 9th annual Brics Summit in Xiamen‚ China‚ by Rosgeo CEO Roman Panov‚ Makasi‚ the interim PetroSA chairman Nhlanhla Gumede‚ in the presence of Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi‚ PetroSA said on Monday.
The agreement involved the development of exploration areas of Block 9 and 11a off the south coast of SA.
"Within the framework of the agreement‚ Rosgeo is supposed to conduct a considerable volume of geological exploration work. In particular‚ it is planned to carry out more than 4‚000km² of 3D seismic operations and over 13‚000 km of gravity-magnetic exploration works‚ as well as the drilling of exploratory wells‚" PetroSA said.
It said the project envisaged extraction of up to 4-million cubic metres of gas daily. This would subsequently be delivered to PetroSA’s gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay.
Panov said the agreement aimed at developing bilateral relations and would strengthen Rosgeo’s presence in Africa. Makasi said the search for oil and gas resources in SA remained strategic for the country’s energy security and was important for PetroSA’s continued and sustainable survival.
"The upside for PetroSA is the possible expansion of our depleting gas resources. Discovery of hydrocarbons on our shores has the potential to bring significant revenues to the country and prove the country’s oil and gas prospectivity‚" he said.
PetroSA has suffered huge losses over the past three years and has a projected loss of R2.2bn for the financial year to March 2017. This follows its record R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 financial year.
Gumede said the agreement would result in cheaper feed into the Mossel Bay refinery.
- BusinessLIVE
