State-owned oil company PetroSA has signed an agreement with Rosgeo‚ a Russian geological exploration company‚ which would see about $400m being invested in oil and gas development.

Business Day last week reported that former PetroSA board member William Steenkamp‚ had in court papers accused Central Energy Fund chairperson Luvo Makasi of firing the board for allegedly failing to support a partnership with a Russian firm linked to President Jacob Zuma.

Steenkamp has lodged an urgent application to set aside his axing and that of Owen Tobias‚ another board member‚ and for them to be reinstated.