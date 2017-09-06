The banking industry has decided to take a far more "robust" approach to transformation of the sector‚ Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia said.

Banks would be proactively seeking to achieve equity representation at senior and executive management as well as to ensure that they procure from small and medium enterprises‚ Coovadia said in an address to the Cape Town Press Club.

Equity also needed to be achieved in the procurement of professional services such as legal‚ conveyancing and auditing. The sector also wants to broaden financial inclusion and increase the number of transactions conducted on bank accounts.

"We do want to become more robust and take charge of this process‚" Coovadia said.