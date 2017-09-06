The targets in the financial sector charter should be made compulsory and possibly incorporated into regulations‚ a draft report on transformation of the financial services sector has recommended.

The report is being considered by Parliament’s finance and trade and industry committees‚ and will be distributed to all stakeholders who made submissions during public hearings for their input.

The recommendations at this stage are tentative and subject to possible review.

The conclusions of the hearings will feed into the financial sector summit planned by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) for next year.