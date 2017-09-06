Swimming‚ music‚ dance lessons and sometimes even therapy sessions are among the things parents believe their children can live without as they try to save a few rands.

TimesLIVE spoke to coaches of different sporting activities in Johannesburg‚ who said fewer children were being sent for extra-murals‚ especially after the announcement of the recession three months ago.

“In the last three months‚ we have had about 60 drop-outs from our classes‚” said Nondumiso Marman‚ a swimming instructor from Midrand.

“The numbers have dropped a lot in the schools. We have quite a few parents who say they cannot cope and they are choosing to keep their kids away‚” said Marman‚ who gives private and group lessons at schools.