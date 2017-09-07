The war between Prasa and Swifambo Rail Leasing over a R3.5-billion locomotive supply contract that has been declared invalid may end up in the highest court of the land.

In July‚ Johannesburg High Court Judge J Francis ruled that Swifambo’s R3.5-billion locomotive supply contract with Prasa was invalid and void and instructed the company to pay back R2.6-billion‚ setting in motion a Supreme Court of Appeal bid by Swifambo to have his ruling overturned.

Judge Francis said the contract between Prasa and Swifambo‚ which was awarded when Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi was chairman of the Prasa board and Montana CEO‚ was "peppered with many irregularities". This included the fact that Swifambo’s tender should never have succeeded as it did not provide a tax certificate.

Swifambo has since been granted leave to appeal with an SCA date expected to be announced for early next year.

Of interest was Judge Francis’ comments that are not contained in his written judgment.

Prasa‚ when contacted for comment regarding the dismissal of an application by former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana for leave to appeal a ruling denying him permission to join the battle as a friend of the court‚ was also asked about these comments.

“The comments that he made in open court were that the matter is of such national importance‚ dealt with corruption of such a large scale that it had to enjoy the audience of the Constitutional Court‚” Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said.

“He indicated that if he could‚ he would have referred the matter directly to the Constitutional Court. These comments by Judge Francis understood in the context of his scathing judgment‚ show that the learned judge sought to have this matter determined by a precedent setting court as expeditiously as possible.

“We believe that even if Judge Francis had refused the application for leave to appeal‚ the matter would have ended up at the Constitutional Court. The effect of the judgment of Francis J is that the entire matter (that is‚ the technical points and the merits) will reach the next stages and its finalisation sooner than it would have‚ had he refused the application for leave to appeal‚" Zenani said.