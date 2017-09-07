The Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) has temporarily suspended all co-branded activities with KPMG‚ while the audit firm conducts a review into work done for the controversial Gupta family.

This included dropping KPMG as a sponsor for its golf day and involvement in the Audit Committee Forum‚ the IoDSA said.

KPMG has come under fire for the role it played in the audit of Gupta-owned Linkway Trading‚ which was allegedly used to channel R30-million of taxpayers’ money to fund the 2013 Sun City wedding. The money was meant to have been used for the upliftment of indigent farmers in the Free State.