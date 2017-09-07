Business

Institute of Directors cut ties with KPMG after Gupta scandal

07 September 2017 - 15:22 By Genevieve Quintal
Image: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

The Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) has temporarily suspended all co-branded activities with KPMG‚ while the audit firm conducts a review into work done for the controversial Gupta family.

This included dropping KPMG as a sponsor for its golf day and involvement in the Audit Committee Forum‚ the IoDSA said.

KPMG has come under fire for the role it played in the audit of Gupta-owned Linkway Trading‚ which was allegedly used to channel R30-million of taxpayers’ money to fund the 2013 Sun City wedding. The money was meant to have been used for the upliftment of indigent farmers in the Free State.

Bell Pottinger damaged UK's reputation in SA‚ House of Lords told

The controversial British public relations firm Bell Pottinger has damaged the United Kingdom’s reputation in South Africa.
Politics
3 hours ago

This has spurred some of KPMG’s clients to drop the audit firm because of the controversy.

In July‚ Sygnia announced it was breaking ties with KPMG after a meeting between its CEO Magda Wierzycka and the firm’s partners at which she attempted to ascertain how KPMG could have missed "a big money-laundering exercise" related to the financing of the infamous Gupta wedding.

In August KPMG announced that KPMG international would be leading a review into the work it had done for the family.

Following this announcement‚ the audit firm looked set to lose another JSE client as investment company Deneb‚ which is part of the Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) group‚ launched its own review of KPMG’s role as the company’s auditor.

Over 8‚000 Transnet jobs on the line

More than 8‚000 jobs are on the line at state-owned rail company Transnet‚ where management is believed to be mooting a second round of retrenchments ...
Business
4 hours ago

IoDSA said it had met with KPMG.

“In line with its commitment to good governance‚ the IoDSA board is allowing KPMG International a fair and equitable opportunity to conduct a thorough internal investigation‚” it said.

The IoDSA said it was also aware of the investigation by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors against certain partners at KPMG.

The institute said it would continue to monitor the situation until a “standing decision” could be made based on factual findings in relation to the allegations against KPMG and its relationship with the Guptas.

READ MORE

ANC stalwarts and veterans believe Pandora's Box has been opened

The ANC group of stalwarts and veterans believe South Africa’s Pandora’s Box has been opened.
Politics
8 hours ago

Beware the Russian-backed cyber warriors

The Sherlock Holmes story The Silver Blaze gave us the famous tagline of "the curious incident of the dog in the night".
Ideas
1 day ago

WATCH | Lord Tim Bell - I had nothing to do with Gupta campaign

Former chairman of public relations firm Bell Pottinger‚ Lord Tim Bell‚ has distanced himself from a contract his former company signed with ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA economy exits recession Business
  2. Hawks must say whether they are probing Pravin Gordhan: BLSA Business
  3. PetroSA clinches deal with Russian exploration company Rosgeo Business
  4. Domestic tourism numbers down as broke South Africans avoid travel Business
  5. E-mail snoop boss violated privacy rights Business

Latest Videos

Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
'God forgives' - Paarl road rage incident resolved with feet washing
X