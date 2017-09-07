The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) is in discussions with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for a possible R1bn capital injection to fund its work financing black economic empowerment.

This is in addition to the R500m facility which has been approved by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The NEF which has been lobbying for a recapitalisation for several years‚ is in the process of becoming an arms-length subsidiary of the IDC.

NEF chairman Rakesh Garach said in its annual report tabled in Parliament that the NEF "has been in discussions with the PIC to secure a R1bn facility from the funds that the PIC manages on behalf of the UIF."

The UIF is supportive of this initiative on the basis that the NEF's work contributes to job creation.

NEF CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa said in the report that the NEF required an annual allocation of R2.5bn over the next five years - a total of R12.5bn - "to be able to address the sizeable demand for funding among black entrepreneurs."

She noted that in order to receive funding from the IDC and the PIC‚ the NEF would have to be granted limited borrowing powers by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba under the Public Finance Management Act. Its current classification under the act precludes it from any form of borrowing in the capital markets.