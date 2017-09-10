Auditing and accounting firm KPMG says a review of work done for the Guptas will be comprehensive and complete by the end of September.

The review team is being led by a senior partner from KPMG International with law firm Norton Rose Fulbright as external counsel.

“The scale and scope is comprehensive and covers all aspects of our work related to the Gupta group‚” said KPMG.

It would report any irregularities unearthed to the authorities if wrongdoing was found.

These are some of the services KPMG rendered to the Guptas‚ according to the leaked emails:

- Appointed as auditors for Gupta companies including All Craze‚ Oakbay Investments‚ Sahara Systems‚ Westdawn Investments‚ Tegeta Exploration and Resources (2008)

- Appointed auditor for Islandsite Investments 180 (2009)

- Provided financial services pertaining to sales and data to Sahara Computers (December 2010);

- Advisory and financial services relating to the acquisition of Shiva Uranium (March 2011)

- Advice to the Sahara Group on setting up foreign bank accounts.

- Auditing services for the Sahara Group (2012 onwards);