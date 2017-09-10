KPMG also acted for the Guptas‚ to an extent‚ in the controversial VR Laser matter‚ which state-owned arms manufacturer Denel exited from recently.

Sygnia CE Magda Wierzycka‚ who has been outspoken about KPMG’s role in the Gupta saga‚ said the firm needed to decide to what extent it wanted to redeem its reputation in the court of public opinion and if that mattered to them.

“If it does‚ the scope [of the review] must be exhaustive and the results transparent‚ including an apology‚” she said.

“KPMG also provided a lot of advisory work to the Guptas (particularly on the Optimum Coal transaction). Hence the scope of any investigation‚ internal or external‚ needs to take into account both audit work and advisory work.”

KPMG‚ in response to questions‚ said the scale and scope of the review was “comprehensive and covers all aspects of our work” related to the Guptas. On whether it would make the findings public‚ KPMG said it would‚ “within legal parameters”.

Since July‚ Sygnia has cut ties with them and the auditors seem likely to lose investment company Deneb — part of the Hosken Consolidated Investments group — after it launched their own review of KPMG’s role as their auditors.

This week the Board of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa said it was temporarily suspending all co-branded activities with KPMG‚ including dropping the firm as sponsor for its golf day and involvement in the Audit Committee Forum.

IRBA's complaint for now is focused primarily on the audit of Linkway Trading‚ but it may expand its investigation scope if necessary‚ it said.