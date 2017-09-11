Growth target at risk‚ says Gigaba

National Treasury’s growth forecast of 1.3% for 2017 may be at risk‚ according to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Speaking at the Tax Indaba in Sandton on Monday‚ Gigaba said he was positive that growth will materialise in the coming quarters but that a revised outlook may be revealed in the Mid-term Budget Policy Statement to be released on October 25.

Gigaba said the GDP growth for the second quarter of 2017 was promising but that there was broad-based weakness in the industrial and services sectors.

GDP growth for the second quarter was 2.5% quarter-on-quarter and 1.1% year-on-year.