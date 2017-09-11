Unemployment fund’s assets currently valued at R110bn

"Additional allowance for unemployment claims were made due to higher expected future unemployment rates. As per the quarterly labour force survey of 2017 Q1‚ unemployment increased by 1.2% over most recent quarter (from 26.5% to 27.7%). It is expected that this trend will persist for another four quarters so that the total increase in unemployment benefits is likely to be around 5%. As unemployment represents 80% of the total benefits paid by the fund‚ we expect a 4% increase in benefit payments overall."

Oliphant clarified that the estimates were based on the economic growth forecast of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee of 1% for 2017 after which it is expected to increase to 1.5% in 2018. It was also assumed that total salaries on which contributions are based will increase at inflation plus the economic growth forecast as set out above.