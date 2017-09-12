He was a director of 21 companies but has resigned from the boards of most of them in the past year. He is still a director of seven companies that seem to have stopped trading.

However‚ it is believed that‚ through his company Mabengela Investments‚ he owns nearly R850-million worth of shares in Gupta-owned companies.

In August‚ Oakbay announced that it was selling off its media assets - Infinity Media and TNA - to Mzwanele Manyi. It was also in the process of selling its mining asset Tegeta.

Duduzane Zuma had shares in all the companies.

The sale of assets by the family was linked to the closure of their accounts by the banks.

In an open letter sent to former finance minister Pravin Gordhan last month‚ Duduzane said “all" his bank accounts had also been shut.