Public Protector discussed Reserve Bank's mandate with presidency

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane consulted the presidency on a proposal to change the central bank's mandate to promote economic growth rather than currency and price stability, the bank said in court papers submitted this week.

Mkhwebane, whose job is to ensure proper conduct in public office, sparked a political row and a plunge in the value of the rand when she proposed changes to the central bank's monetary policy mandate in June.

The court quashed her recommendations in August.

Mkhwebane made the proposal as she announced her findings that the apartheid government that ended in 1994 had breached the constitution by supplying Bankorp, which was bought by Absa in 1992, with a series of bailouts from 1985 to 1995.