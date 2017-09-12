Business

Public Protector discussed Reserve Bank's mandate with presidency

12 September 2017 - 11:10 By Reuters
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane consulted the presidency on a proposal to change the central bank's mandate to promote economic growth rather than currency and price stability, the bank said in court papers submitted this week.

Mkhwebane, whose job is to ensure proper conduct in public office, sparked a political row and a plunge in the value of the rand when she proposed changes to the central bank's monetary policy mandate in June.

The court quashed her recommendations in August.

Mkhwebane made the proposal as she announced her findings that the apartheid government that ended in 1994 had breached the constitution by supplying Bankorp, which was bought by Absa in 1992, with a series of bailouts from 1985 to 1995.

Clear all along that public protector did not have power to instruct parliament: expert

It was clear to any legal mind before the pronouncement by the court that the Public Protector did not have a power to instruct Parliament to amend ...
Politics
27 days ago

Absa is now owned by Barclays Africa Group and Mkhwebane said Barclays Africa had to pay R1.1-billion.

The issue of the bailout is still under review in court after Absa and the central bank challenged the findings.

It is unclear why Mkhwebane included the recommendations on monetary policy at the end of an investigation into Bankorp.

However, in a court affidavit filed on Monday the central bank said Mkhwebane meet with the Presidency and the State Security Agency before releasing her findings, EWN said.

It also posted excerpts of the bank's filings online.

Mkhwebane did not disclose her meeting with the Presidency on June 7 "to discuss the new remedial action in her final report", the affidavit said, describing the her failure to do so as a "glaring omission".

A Presidency spokesman was unavailable and the central bank declined immediate comment.

Most read

  1. KPMG’s fingerprints all over the Gupta empire Business
  2. KPMG review of work done for Guptas to be completed by end of month Business
  3. Over 8‚000 Transnet jobs on the line Business
  4. Institute of Directors cut ties with KPMG after Gupta scandal Business
  5. NEF in talks over R1bn capital injection to fund black entrepreneurs Business

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class
X