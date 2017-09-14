Ramaphosa leads ANC leadership race: analysts

The survey, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, gauged the views of political science professors and lecturers from eight universities, country risk advisers and research-group analysts. Expectations of a Ramaphosa victory have increased markedly since a February survey, when 10 analysts put him in the lead, 11 said Dlamini-Zuma was ahead and six said they couldn’t identify a front-runner.

“Ramaphosa’s fortunes have risen because he has declared his hand and is campaigning openly,” said Daryl Glaser, a political science professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “Public esteem for Dlamini-Zuma has crashed because she has been closely associated with Zuma but I certainly wouldn’t write her off.”

The 105-year-old ANC has won more than 60% of the vote in every national election since it took power in 1994, placing its next leader in pole position to replace Zuma, 75, as the nation’s president when his second and final term ends in 2019.

Zuma Scandals

Zuma, who’s been dogged by scandals during his eight years in office, hasindicated that he wants Dlamini-Zuma to succeed him and several of his closest allies, including the ANC’s women’s and youth leagues, have aligned themselves with her campaign.