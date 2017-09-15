Cabinet welcomes signs of economic recovery, Trevor Noah's Emmy win
Cabinet says it is seeing “positive” signs of the country’s economic recovery following Statistics SA’s report that the country is out of recession.
In a meeting held this week‚ cabinet discussed a number of issues‚ including the state of the country’s economy‚ child labour‚ South Africa and Russia signing an agreement and South African-born comedian Trevor Noah winning an Emmy award.
“Cabinet welcomes the positive growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.5% in the second quarter of 2017‚ which has moved the country out of a technical recession. Last week‚ Statistics South Africa released the figures‚ which represent a year-on-year growth of 1.1%‚” cabinet said in a statement.
“Although cautiously optimistic‚ Cabinet is convinced the country is seeing the first positive signs of what is hopefully the start of the country’s economic recovery firmly built on the implementation of the Nine-Point Plan‚ which aims to grow the South African economy and create much-needed jobs.
“This has resulted in the launch of four industrial parks and the rise in net exports of agricultural raw products on average by 14.6% a year since 2012.”
In the meeting‚ cabinet noted a successful 9th Brazil‚ Russia‚ India‚ China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit‚ held in Xiamen in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) from September 3 and 5 under the theme: “BRICS: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”.
“The summit sets an important milestone towards building stronger solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
“South Africa’s partnership in BRICS is premised on advancing the country’s national interests‚ promoting regional integration and advocating a more inclusive global governance system.”
Cabinet also celebrated the 5th Anniversary of the National Development Plan (NDP)‚ which was adopted by Parliament on 12 September 2012 as the country’s socio-economic development blueprint to tackle the triple challenge of poverty‚ unemployment and inequality by 2030.
“As the country’s roadmap towards prosperity‚ the NDP belongs to all South Africans and represents the hopes and aspirations from all sectors of society‚ for a better South Africa.”
Cabinet expressed concern about recent incidents of child labour in which children were found working on farms in the North West and Free State.
“Cabinet condemns this unacceptable abuse and exploitation of vulnerable children. Our children are the future of the country. Cabinet condemns all forms of child labour and calls on all South Africans to remain vigilant at all times and report those violating the principles of our Constitution.”
“Cabinet further welcomes the agreement signed between South Africa and Russia at the 9th BRICS Summit‚ which will yield an amount of US$400 million being invested in the development of South Africa’s oil and gas sector.”
Receiving congratulatory messages from cabinet at the meeting were Noah on scooping an Emy award last weekend and tennis player Kevin Anderson‚ who recently reached the finals of the US Open.
“Cabinet congratulates Trevor Noah on winning an Emmy Award in the category Best Short Form Variety Series for his YouTube special‚ The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.
“Anderson is the first South African player to make the final of a major tennis championship since 1994. We are confident that he will continue building on his glittering achievement and inspiring other young and talented South Africans.”
Noah walked away with his first Emmy at the award's Creative Arts ceremony in LA‚ taking the top prize for his YouTube comedy special‚ The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.
