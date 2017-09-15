Cabinet says it is seeing “positive” signs of the country’s economic recovery following Statistics SA’s report that the country is out of recession.

In a meeting held this week‚ cabinet discussed a number of issues‚ including the state of the country’s economy‚ child labour‚ South Africa and Russia signing an agreement and South African-born comedian Trevor Noah winning an Emmy award.

“Cabinet welcomes the positive growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.5% in the second quarter of 2017‚ which has moved the country out of a technical recession. Last week‚ Statistics South Africa released the figures‚ which represent a year-on-year growth of 1.1%‚” cabinet said in a statement.

“Although cautiously optimistic‚ Cabinet is convinced the country is seeing the first positive signs of what is hopefully the start of the country’s economic recovery firmly built on the implementation of the Nine-Point Plan‚ which aims to grow the South African economy and create much-needed jobs.

“This has resulted in the launch of four industrial parks and the rise in net exports of agricultural raw products on average by 14.6% a year since 2012.”