A man‚ who the news channel does not identify‚ says the communities are giving the banks seven days to respond to their demands.

“Brakfontein mine employs just over 400 people‚” he said. “The demands are very clear here. We are converging as community members and workers of that mine ... At the end of this month the last bank is to shut down their [Gupta family’s] accounts with Shiva [Uranium mine in Klerksdorp]‚ we are obviously going to have 400 people unemployed‚” the man said.

The Bank of Baroda is the only remaining bank in South Africa that still has active bank accounts with Gupta family businesses‚ after the so-called big four‚ Standard Bank‚ FNB‚ ABSA and Nedbank‚ closed the family’s facilities last year.

The Guptas launched an urgent court application for an interim interdict in the Pretoria High Court last month in an attempt to stop the closure of the accounts.