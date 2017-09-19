Last week Corruption Watch head David Lewis also said he would be bringing bribery and corruption charges against McKinsey with the US Justice Department over the firm’s alleged business dealings with the Guptas.

Those charges stem from dealings with Gupta-linked firm Trillian‚ which saw the company being paid nearly R500-million for work it never did for Eskom.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ McKinsey spokesman DJ Carella told TimesLIVE the company had not engaged in corruption or paid bribes.

"Neither the Gupta family nor any company publicly linked to the Guptas has ever been a client of McKinsey‚" she said.