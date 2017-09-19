Business

Michael Jordaan‚ former chief executive officer at First National Bank‚ on Tuesday led tributes to leading economist Cees Bruggemans‚ who has died.

Bruggemans‚ known for his witty insights‚ was FNB's Chief Economist during 1985 – 2012.

When he retired at the age of 60‚ after 28 years at FNB and its precursor Barclays‚ he wrote: "May you continue to live in interesting times as we hopefully (and finally) come to terms with the many legacies of our distant past‚ even as the Continent rises from its 20th century ashes in a world continuing at breakneck speed to seek its true identity and destiny."

He continued working as a consultant after leaving the bank.

His CV shows he previously worked at Shell and Standard Bank. He was a graduate of Stellenbosch University‚ from which he held a D.Com in economics and where he spent his under-graduate years‚ as well as a MBA from Cape Town. Bruggemans also served as a Honorary Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University and also lectured at Wits University‚ teaching courses in finance and marketing.

