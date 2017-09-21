Mineworkers should be granted shares in mines threatening retrenchments‚ Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has said.

This would minimise job losses‚ he said when addressing reporters at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

“As Amcu we're persuading these mines. We're trying to engage the companies that the workers should have equity in the mines for [them] to have a say.”

Also‚ those mines deemed not profitable should be given to mineworkers. Mathunjwa implied that companies often claimed mines were no longer viable merely as a ploy to shed workers.