Global trade 'rebounds strongly' in first half of 2017: WTO

21 September 2017 - 11:38 By afp.com
Import demand in North America recovered after stalling in 2016.
The World Trade Organization on Thursday upped its forecast for global trade growth in 2017 thanks to stronger than expected demand for merchandise in Asia and North America.

“The improved outlook for trade is welcome news, but substantial risks that threaten the world economy remain in place and could easily undermine any trade recovery,” Director-General Roberto Azevêdo said in a statement.

“These risks include the possibility that protectionist rhetoric translates into trade restrictive actions, a worrying rise in global geopolitical tensions and a rising economic toll from natural disasters.”

A previous projection of 2.4 percent growth for this year has been boosted to 3.6 percent, the organization said in a press release, headlined "WTO upgrades forecast for 2017 as trade rebounds strongly".

