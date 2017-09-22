Business

Business Leadership SA suspends KPMG

22 September 2017 - 11:07 By Timeslive
KPMG offices in Parktown. File photo.
KPMG offices in Parktown. File photo.
Image: Bruce Gorton

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has suspended the membership of KPMG after launching an investigation into allegations of state capture that have ensnared the auditing firm.

BLSA said the suspension followed a decision by its board.

"This follows a process of engagement with KPMG‚ allowing them to fully present their case‚ and consideration of the perspective of other important actors‚ such as the regulators‚" the business group said in a statement.

"We want to emphasise that our members remain unfettered by this announcement in how they respond in terms of individual engagement with KPMG.

You don’t have to be an auditor to understand KPMG’s kerfuffle

You don’t need to be a forensic auditor to join the dots. You just need Wikipedia. It’s all there.
Ideas
1 day ago

"BLSA recognises the considerable steps announced by KPMG to change its leadership and commence a process of cultural change. It cannot‚ however‚ look past the gravity of their conduct which is completely inconsistent with the values of BLSA‚ contained in our Integrity pledge. We must live by example‚ and that starts with our own members."

KPMG has been in damage control mode after it announced last week that it would withdraw a report on a so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

The report was seen as being instrumental in the downfall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ who was facing potential criminal charges over his alleged role in setting up an illegal unit at SARS.

Gordhan has said he is considering taking legal action against KPMG.

The rogue unit allegations were linked to a plan to axe Gordhan‚ who was seen as a corruption buster and a foe of the controversial Gupta business family.

READ MORE:

What KPMG’s Gupta imbroglio says about corruption in South Africa

As far as corporate accountability goes, the recent announcement that the CEO and seven senior executives at auditing and consultancy firm KPMG in ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Darkness descends on KPMG

Auditing firm faces ruin as its reputation lies in tatters
News
2 days ago

SACP calls for KPMG to be held accountable

The South African Communist Party says auditing firm KPMG must be held accountable for its role in the so-called SARS "rogue unit" debacle.
Politics
2 days ago

Hulisani drops KPMG due to reputational risk

South African energy investment company Hulisani Ltd plans to drop KPMG as its auditor, citing reputational risk, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Guptas have never been a client of McKinsey Business
  2. Hulisani drops KPMG due to reputational risk Business
  3. Gupta mine workers march on banks Business
  4. Top economist Cees Bruggemans dies Business
  5. Sasfin dumps KPMG after 18 years in Gupta fallout Business

Latest Videos

Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
NOMFUNDO [OFFICIAL TRAILER]
X