Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has suspended the membership of KPMG after launching an investigation into allegations of state capture that have ensnared the auditing firm.

BLSA said the suspension followed a decision by its board.

"This follows a process of engagement with KPMG‚ allowing them to fully present their case‚ and consideration of the perspective of other important actors‚ such as the regulators‚" the business group said in a statement.

"We want to emphasise that our members remain unfettered by this announcement in how they respond in terms of individual engagement with KPMG.