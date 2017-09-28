Business confidence in South Africa is at a 30-year low because of the behaviour of the government and its poor leadership‚ Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale said on Thursday.

Mohale was in Cape Town for the signature by business people of a BLSA contract that commits business to creating jobs by growing the economy‚ encouraging and empowering senior black leadership‚ investing‚ supporting small businesses‚ and condemning and rooting out corruption.

The BLSA pledge also commits business to zero tolerance for corruption in its own midst‚ to not act anti-competitively and to protect whistle blowers.