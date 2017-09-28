Internet access spend contributed to the growth in South Africa’s entertainment and media industry.

During 2015 and 2016 the entertainment and media industry grew by 10.7%‚ owing to internet access spend.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers Entertainment and media outlook for 2017 – 2021 — which provides an in-depth analysis of the trends shaping the entertainment and media industry in South Africa‚ Nigeria‚ Kenya‚ Ghana and Tanzania — South Africa’s entertainment and media industry forecasts the sector’s total revenue to reach R177.9-billion by 2021‚ up from R132.7bn in 2016‚ with internet access accounting for R27-billion or 60% of the increase.

The mobile internet penetration of 52.3% in 2016 is set to increase to 77.8% in 2021.

“Over the next five years there will be a hundred-million mobile internet subscribers in South Africa‚ Nigeria‚ Kenya‚ Ghana and Tanzania‚” said Vicky Myburgh‚ PricewaterhouseCoopers SA entertainment and media leader.